Two sixth places in the first two races, a reflection of his value which, however, is starting to become a defect for many. Joan Mir began the 2022 MotoGP season in the name of continuity of performance, despite a bike that seemed to be among the most competitive of the lot in free practice in Losail but which then got lost on subsequent occasions. However, the treble is still lacking for a driver who in 2020 became world champion by winning only one race out of 14 and who last year, despite finishing third in the championship, never managed to get on the top step of the podium. .

The first phase of the championship did not smile at the house in Hamamatsu, close to the top with both Rins (5th and 7th his placings between Losail and Mandalika) but the only one who has not yet tasted the taste of a podium together with Aprilia . The fact that both manufacturers have only two bikes on the track also weighs heavily, compared to eight for Ducati and four for Yamaha, KTM and Honda. Mir, analyzing this start to the championship, however, showed optimism and confidence in the work of his team: “I’m really happy with the comeback – commented the Spaniard, in reference to the GP of Indonesia – this aspect was really good having started from 18th place. Finishing in the leading group was not easy, but I would have expected to achieve more once I got there “.

The 20 points won in the standings, however, do not satisfy Mir at the moment: “We have 20 total points in the standings – explained the 2020 world champion, as reported by the site MotorsportWeek – we could have scored them by making a podium. It’s not much, our championship hasn’t started yet. If we want to fight for the championship we need to fight for podiums and victories. The reality is that we struggled in the first two races, but I know we have the potential with this new bike“.