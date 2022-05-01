Sixth place in the race (the third in six seasonal events) and sixth place in the overall standings for Joan Mir, who finished the weekend of the Spanish GP once again behind many of his main rivals in the race for the world title. The 2020 Suzuki champion at the Jerez circuit complained above all problems with the tires, which thanks to the high temperatures prevented him from entering in an important way in the three-way battle for the last step of the podium that saw Aleix Espargarò, Marc Marquez challenge each other and Jack Miller.

“The temperature [della pista] she got up and when I got close to someone I started to have a lot of problems on the front – said Mir to Sky Sport MotoGP microphones after the race – this was today’s problem, similar to last year here, albeit with a different tire. The truth is that I have suffered a lot. The tire temperatures were very high and this prevented us from fighting. In this case the pilot can do little, when I approach someone the problems begin. We need to find a way to warm up the tires less. Many have this problem and I don’t know what the solution is, but we are among those who suffer the most. In tomorrow’s tests it will be important to understand this. With temperature sensors you can find ways to cool the rubber “.