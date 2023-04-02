The Argentine Grand Prix loses another protagonist and the starting grid of Sunday’s race will be even more empty: in fact, Joan Mir will be missing, protagonist of a crash during Saturday’s Sprint Race and forced to withdraw in the last day of Termas. The Majorcan suffered a contusion to the ankle and a cranioencephalic trauma, which led the doctors to opt for a stop.

Having crashed on the first lap of the Sprint Race, Mir remained on the ground for a while and was accompanied to the side of the track by the marshals, who supported him as he walked away on his legs. He immediately went to the medical center, where he was diagnosed with a bruised ankle and suspected head trauma. As a precaution, Mir was taken to the hospital in Santiago del Estero to have a CT scan done.

Back on the circuit after being checked in the hospital, he should have undergone a further medical check in the Argentine morning. Today the doctors decided to stop Joan Mir, with the agreement of the rider and the team. HRC issued the following statement: “After a morning medical check, Joan Mir was declared unfit for the Argentine GP by the MotoGP and circuit medical staff due to head and neck trauma. Subjected to CT and ultrasound examinations at the Santiago del Estero Hospital, the physiological cervical lordosis was confirmed and Mir continued to experience nausea and dizziness. Mir will return home to Europe to continue his recovery and prepare for the Grand Prix of the Americas, from 14 to 16 April.”

Hard blow for the Repsol Honda team, which on Sunday in Argentina will not see either of the two riders lined up on the grid. In fact, before Mir, Marc Marquez was already forced to miss the Argentine Grand Prix due to the fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand sustained in the Portimao accident, which also involved Miguel Oliveira and Jorge Martin.