On Fabio Quartararo’s day, the hierarchies of the world championship change in Portimao, where in the race we witnessed one of the twists that gave a turning point both on Sunday and in the classification: in an attempt to overtake Joan Mir for the second position, Jack Miller he lost control of his Ducati, hitting the Suzuki rider.

The two ended up on the ground at Turn 1, fortunately without any consequences. The Australian, however, remained on the ground for a few seconds, in desperation for having thrown away his race and that of his colleague. At first, Mir approached the Ducati rider giving him an applause, an ironic gesture to express his disappointment. However, seeing Miller and terra, he wanted to ascertain his condition.

Both riders returned to the pits obviously disappointed by the outcome of a race that saw both on the virtual podium, but Mir was dangerously close to the world top. All to be redone for the Suzuki rider, who will seek redemption in Jerez, as well as Miller, who triumphed last year on the Andalusian track. Net of the disappointment, the Majorcan immediately extinguishes the fire of controversy, understanding the position of the Australian and remembering that these things can happen.

“It’s a problem, maybe he was a little optimistic, but it’s also something that can happen. I too have made this mistake several times, ”says Mir at the end of his race. “I know he didn’t do it on purpose, he just wanted to pass me under braking in a place where there was no space. I also braked hard, but he got stuck on the front. It’s a shame, but I repeat, I also made the same mistake. I hope it serves as a lesson and that it won’t happen again ”.

Inconsolable Jack Miller, whose future in Ducati is wavering and possibly starting towards LCR in 2023. The Australian also went to the Suzuki garage to apologize and to the press microphones he gave his version of the facts: “I entered the curve hard , but Joan also braked hard. When I was at the point on the track where the bike had to be stopped, I let myself be surprised. These are things that can happen “.

“It’s not nice to fall in the race when you’re in a good position like that, it’s always a shame. Dragging an opponent with you is even worse. I’m really sorry, but that’s how it went. I also want to look on the bright side. occupying a good position that guaranteed many points. I felt solid all weekend and the pace was also there in the final stages ”, reflects Miller, dejected at having involved another rider in the crash, but all in all positive in technical terms, beyond the final result.