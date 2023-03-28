The 2020 World Champion makes his debut this season with Honda after four years on the Suzuki, a completely different bike from his current factory RC213V.

During the entire pre-season, Joan Mir could not do race simulations or too many long runs, having to test a multitude of parts of the new bike. Nor on Saturday in Portimao, in the first ever Sprint, scheduled for a distance of 12 laps, did he manage to go beyond the first lap, when he was the victim of a crash.

In short, Sunday’s race was in fact the first time that Mir completed more than ten consecutive laps on the Honda, with the further handicap of a long lap penalty remedied for contact with Fabio Quartararo in Saturday’s short race .

“We had problems with the temperature of the (front) tyre, which got very hot,” Mir explained after the race. “It’s never happened to me before, but that’s the problem with racing, you have to gain experience,” he explained.

Mir didn’t look for excuses, but felt penalized by the fact that he hadn’t been able to test with long runs before returning to the race.

“This is the problem with a new bike. In practice I felt very good with the rear tire and the tire set-up had improved. I was able to set good lap times with fairly used tyres. But it is clear that when they do more laps, you make up ground and there are many bikes close together, this can happen. And once you reach a certain temperature, the tire no longer works and neither does the bike,” he said.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ahead of Mir were Alex Rins, former teammate at Suzuki and now in Honda LCR, and Alex Marquez, also making his debut on a new bike, a Ducati, after three years riding the RC213V. Even Miguel Oliveira, making his debut with Aprilia, showed great performances until he was knocked down by Marc Marquez.

“Even if both Miguel and Alex (Marquez) have changed bikes this year, it’s not comparable, because they ride bikes that have already won a World Championship recently or have won races, they are very advanced bikes. Instead, we have a bike new one that still has to evolve. I already knew that these riders would go very fast; we are working now to have a more competitive bike later on,” he said.

Mir crossed the finish line 16″992 seconds behind the winner, Pecco Bagnaia, but taking into account that he completed a long lap penalty, losing about two seconds, the gap would be slightly smaller.

“We finished 15 seconds behind the leader, but the way I saw myself, the way the race went and the bad feeling I had with the bike and the tyres, I think the gap is still minimal. I know there is a lot of room for improvement,” he tried to be optimistic.

The question is whether this room for improvement is real or whether the chances of Honda working are utopian.

“Fix this problem? It’s a matter of tuning. We followed a development direction that created this problem, but I know it’s something that can be easily fixed by changing the set-up a bit,” he said of the overheating .

Unlike Saturday’s Sprint, in which he crashed after a few corners, Mir managed to complete all 25 laps of Sunday’s race.

“It was a completely different race to Saturday’s; on the first lap I was already eighth or ninth, and if I hadn’t had this problem with the tire I think I could have fought in the group I hoped to fight with, given the pace we had” , said the Spaniard.

