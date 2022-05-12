Motorsport.com anticipated Suzuki’s departure at the end of this season at the Jerez test two weeks ago. Today the official statement from the Hamamatsu manufacturer arrived in which the negotiations with Dorna to leave MotoGP from 2023 are formalized. The news struck everyone like a bolt from the blue, but the suitors to fill the vacant position are not certainly missed in these ten days.

On the eve of the French Grand Prix, all eyes are on the two Suzuki riders, who suddenly find themselves having to find accommodation for next season. Joan Mir has been linked to Honda several times, and the Mallorcan himself confirms the discussions with the manufacturer of the golden wing. However, the 2020 world champion finds himself wanting to open up more roads, so he has entered into talks with various manufacturers in view of the future by now certainly far from Suzuki.

However, there is still the whole 2022 season to play and the desire to do well with the team is great, to better conclude the adventure that led him to fulfill his dream: “They were difficult days, I think the worst thing was that it was unexpected. This is the word, unexpected, no one expected such a thing. We were in talks for the next few seasons, when I got the news my first thoughts went to the people at Suzuki. What makes this team special is the set of people who work there. Without too much information, knowing our paths separate at the end of the season, we are not experiencing it well. But we’ll see “.

With one eye, however, he will have to take a look at the future: “From Jerez we are officially on the market. Certainly, as I said, I was in talks with Suzuki before it all happened. Now my manager will have more work than he expected. He is talking to Honda, with different manufacturers to try to create my future outside Suzuki. It’s not easy”.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m not in a hurry,” he continues. “If you ask every rider in the paddock, he prefers to have his future already established, I think it’s the same for everyone. As soon as we know something, it will be better for me. But now the motivation is different, before it was to keep doing good results and great things for Suzuki, to continue in the best way. Now it’s different, we have to finish the season in the best possible way. We will fight for the championship until the last race to give the team a good result at the end of the year. Nothing would make me happier ”.

For Alex Rins this news represented an extra motivation to be able to play an excellent 2022 season: “For me it is too, it can be taken in two ways: as an extra energy or as something that knocks you down, because it is normal to feel down. in such a situation. But we all take it differently, we have a lot to show this year, we haven’t had our say in this championship yet. We have a great package, a great team with the same motivation as us to finish with Suzuki in the best possible way ”.

“I am angry that someone has made a decision. The team is fantastic, they are one of the most special in the paddock. Everyone knows the people who work on this team, it’s not special because it’s Suzuki. Yes, it’s Suzuki, but it’s the people who work there that make it special and the work we’ve done has given value to everything. I arrived here four years ago, but there are many people who were there before me. They worked hard to become champions in 2020, third last year. He is a builder who usually fights for the championships every year, ”Mir recalls.

Despite the good results obtained and a world title in his pocket, Suzuki made the drastic decision to leave MotoGP at the end of this season: “Obviously it’s surprising, but it’s also a difficult situation to manage. Nobody maybe wants to say it, talk about it. If they made up their minds so quickly, it was for a reason. Otherwise everything is great. Here we are not fighting for 15th or 16th place or just to score a few points, that’s not the case. This is a big thing. But there will be no less effort, they are very professional. They also demonstrated this in 2020 with the pandemic. They have been nice to the people on the team for many reasons and in this case they will be no exception. They will give 100%, they will stop when the time comes “.

Joan Mir feels comfortable with the team, and hopes to be able to keep it upon arrival in another team. However, he knows it will not be easy and he will have to understand the needs of his new team: Keep your team “In the current situation it would be great to keep my team, but we also have to consider where I will go, what the conditions will be. There are so many factors, certainly my team has achieved excellent results and we have a good atmosphere, but sometimes there are things that cannot be controlled. In case I go elsewhere, that team would have their own reasons for not replacing a person. We will see, it is difficult. It’s complicated to talk about this, more than rumors about Honda or anything else is the respect I have for Suzuki and for the team. It’s not easy to talk about this, I don’t feel at ease “.