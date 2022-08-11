Alex Rins has announced that he will race with LCR Honda next year, while the future of Joan Mir, his current Suzuki teammate, continues to be uncertain. The 2020 MotoGP world champion has been placed in the Repsol Honda orbit for weeks, but the agreement has not yet been confirmed by both parties.

On Mir’s part, silence reigns. Last weekend at Silverstone, the Majorcan refused to talk about the rumors about his future, adding that it would not be convenient to disclose information about it: “I prefer not to talk about it, so you can’t tell me ‘why did you say this?’. I don’t want to be in this situation. But what I can say is that it is very important to make an official announcement, so everyone will stop asking questions ”.

Mir doesn’t want to disrespect Suzuki

However, the Majorcan understands the expectations and expectations that have been generated about his future: “It’s normal, this situation is difficult for me to face too. First, nothing has been announced. Also this year I continue to be part of the Suzuki family and it is disrespectful to say how strong another manufacturer is. So I don’t feel comfortable in this situation ”.

This uncertainty comes after the announcement of Suzuki’s departure from MotoGP last May. The news took both Rins and Mir by surprise, who was negotiating a contract renewal at the time. Overnight, the two found themselves with no expectations for the future.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A year of forced stop is not discarded

At the moment, neither Mir nor Honda have announced anything. Paco Sanchez, manager of the Mallorca rider, admits that there are no other options than Honda. But Joan Mir says to rest assured: “I’m not worried. If anyone wants me, I will continue. Otherwise I’ll stay home. But I think we have a lot to offer. I’m 24 at the moment, I’ll be 25 in September, so I still have a lot to give and win ”.

The performances on the track are not playing in his favor either. Mir is the rider who has accumulated the most crashes this season, ending up on the ground on five occasions. He is currently 12th in the general classification, 103 points behind the world leader Fabio Quartararo.

When the agreement with Honda comes to fruition, Mir would replace Pol Espargaro, who returns to KTM, but this time in Tech 3. Not even this last market movement is official yet, but at Silverstone Pol confirmed that he had signed for two years. He did not specify which team he will go to, but stated that he will race with a bike that is not new to him: “I am going to a team that I care about and I am happy. I will have a good bike and a good engagement, plus the bike is familiar to me ”.