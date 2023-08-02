Joan Mir’s eventful debut season with the Honda factory team will see a new chapter this weekend at the British Grand Prix, the ninth of the season and the Spaniard’s first since his injury sustained on Friday’s Italian Grand Prix on June 9. Mir was the protagonist of an accident in free practice at Mugello, which caused him a trauma to his right hand … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Mir #returns #Silverstone #important #mentality