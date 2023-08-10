Honda isn’t going through the best period of its history in MotoGP, on the contrary. If until a few years ago it was the most coveted bike in the premier class, now a curse seems to have fallen on the RC213V, which has become unrideable for anyone, even Marc Marquez. All the riders pay the price, including Joan Mir. The Majorcan returned to the British Grand Prix after a long stop due to injury at Mugello and in the Silverstone paddock there were rumors of a probable retirement at the end of the season.

The situation that the 2020 world champion is going through is not the simplest, in the general classification he is only 25th with 5 points and understanding this Honda is truly a feat. It seems almost normal to think of wanting to throw in the towel, as Jorge Lorenzo did in 2019, retiring after an ordeal season in HRC punctuated by injuries and negative results.

Mir does not hide that he thought about hanging up his helmet, the summer break was used to reflect on this. But she was also very helpful in understanding how much he still wants to get on track and keep racing. In an interview granted to DAZN Spain, the Majorcan reveals that he has reflected on his future, but also that he still has goals.

“Sometimes I thought about staying at home,” Mir explains. “But I am convinced that in the future I would have regretted it. If one day I decide so, I’ll have to be sure I won’t regret it in the future. Now is not the time, I know I would regret it. I’ve worked with a sports psychologist and I’m doing everything necessary because I want to grow with Honda.”

The mental aspect has an important influence on performance on the track, which is why Mir decided to treat it with a psychologist. However, the difficult period already began last year, when Suzuki decided to abandon the championship. A bolt from the blue for everyone, including the pilots, who had to find another accommodation. Mir moved to the HRC factory team, failing to get the desired results and fighting against his own bike.

“It’s definitely the worst year of my career, so many things have happened. I make a very good living doing what I enjoy, but we’ve been under a lot of pressure since we were little, that pressure to make you move or stop. This year, before the break, my head told me ‘Calm down, let’s set the right priorities’ ”, explains the Spaniard, clarifying what his thoughts were during the forced stop.

One of these priorities is to continue with Honda and rebuild what has been the most successful team in the championship. Already at Silverstone he had stated that he wanted to contribute to the rebirth of the brand, and he confirmed this to DAZN: “I will respect my contract with Honda. It’s the best team in the world who are having a tough time and I want to help get them back on track. I want to win, I want to go back to where I was in the past. I’m not looking for other alternatives, I want what is here to work”.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the moment, however, it seems very complicated to make things work. The demonstration of how difficult the situation is is Marc Marquez. The man who brought the last six world titles to Honda no longer recognizes the RC213V, which has become unmanageable even for him, who has always interpreted it at its best. “If Marc is suffering on this bike, it means that the situation is desperate,” analyzes Mir. “He is the best rider on the grid, it’s not nice to see someone who has won so much in these conditions.”

However, Mir prefers to see the glass half full, believing that the objective difficulties of the bike are a source of concern, but he would be more anxious if he found himself in a back-up position while his teammate was fighting to win: “What would really worry me is if I was in this situation and then this bike won races, in that case I’d worry a lot more”.

His former teammate Alex Rins experienced a very similar situation, but he reacted differently to the news of Suzuki’s farewell. The Spaniard won two of the last three races held last year and, with the LCR team this year, has been the only one to let Honda triumph this season, when he won in Austin. Despite Rins’ different reaction to similar situations, it led the Spaniard to change course for the future by going to factory Yamaha in place of Franco Morbidelli next year.

Mir recognizes Rins’ great strength in this respect: “He managed the difficult moments much better than me, both when Suzuki decided to stop and this year at Honda. When we both had everything right, maybe at some point it was me who got a little more. But in difficult moments he was able to achieve more than me. This year he managed to win in Austin, and it’s a fantastic thing if we think about the situation the bike is in. I wish him all the best for Yamaha, he is a great rider ”.