While Marc Marquez gave a disappointing assessment of the first test of the 2024 RC213V in today’s Misano tests, Joan Mir ensured a firm “no” when asked halfway through the day if he was disappointed by what he saw.

“It’s a bike with a different concept, I was able to ride. It’s clear that we always want more, but I still can’t say if that will be the direction we will take next year. You have to get the bike fine-tuned enough. All the parts that in theory were negative about this bike continue to be there. Maybe it’s a little better in some aspects, but they’re still there and the problems are still the same,” said the Majorcan.

In such a borderline situation for Honda, it is important that the factory understands the riders’ message when directing development, as well as knowing whether the engineers take Mir’s opinion into consideration: “A different concept has been brought here, a different bike with some of the comments we have gradually given to improve acceleration. It seems to be going better, but it’s not what I want for next year.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s not much at the moment, it’s the first test, but I wasn’t even expecting anything revolutionary here. But if this frame, or in any case this concept of motorbike, can have something positive and also with the new engine we take a step forward, instead of staying at half a second or six tenths, we can stay at four or two, and this changes the things,” continues the 2020 world champion.

In a clear message of disappointment, Marquez warned that he wouldn’t ride too much with the new bike this afternoon: “I’ll try the few things there are to try and that’s it, I won’t do many laps.”

There isn’t much margin to develop, in two months there will be the Valencia test and then the long winter: “Yes, it’s a bit worrying because the reported dates are arriving and well… it must also be said that it’s the first test where we have different things and the bike has changed. But in the areas where we suffer we continue to struggle. The concept is different in terms of weights and geometries, where the weights are distributed on the frame. The bike behaves differently, but the problems aren’t solved much.”

Finally, Motorsport.com told Mir that Marc has three plans for the future: “The plans I had are the same as now. But a test like this makes me think, but we’ll see”, concluded the driver from Palma de Mallorca.