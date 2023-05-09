The 2020 world champion has been engulfed in the curse of crashes on Honda’s RC213V, which already has a long list of victims in recent years, from Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaró to, of course, Marc Marquez, who since 2020 he has suffered many injuries due to the critical behavior of the Japanese bike.

Joan Mir, with just four Grands Prix contested so far this season, has already accumulated eight crashes, the rider who crashed the most times this year in all categories. Furthermore, the Majorcan should add another one at the official test in Jerez, which would bring the number of accidents since the start of the season in Portugal to nine.

In that weekend, Mir crashed in FP2 and Sprint. In Argentina, the second round of the season, Mir crashed again on Saturday in the Sprint, suffering a severe blow and being declared unfit for Sunday’s race at Termas. In the following round, in Austin, the Majorcan rider crashed again, this time in the long race on Sunday.

In the last Grand Prix, in Jerez, things got considerably complicated for the number 36, who suffered two crashes in the same session, FP2. “I don’t remember crashing twice in the same session before in my career,” lamented Mir at the end of the day. The situation didn’t improve on Saturday when he crashed in the Sprint, and he continued the trend on Sunday in the race with his fourth crash of the weekend and eighth of the year. The straw that broke the camel’s back came on Monday, when he also crashed in the tests.

Mir, who is 20th in the overall World Championship standings, has just five points, which he scored in Sunday’s Portimao race. In the four sprint races and the other three long races he didn’t finish or score any points.

If we look at the history of the Honda rider, who is facing his fifth season in the premier class, the first with the Tokyo manufacturer, in his first year in MotoGP he finished with 12 crashes. In 2020, when he was world champion, he only had five, in 2021 he closed the season with the same number as now, eight, while last year, fourth with Suzuki, he had 11 crashes, very positive data . Until now.

Caída de Joan Mir, Repsol Honda team

The problem is that the MotoGP bikes are always faster and the crashes are bigger and bigger, with the obvious risk of injury that follows. “Every crash is engraved in the record of memory,” said Mir, pointing to his head, during the Jerez weekend. “And in the long run it always affects you. I don’t think that’s the case yet, but it’s true that every time you fall it takes away your confidence, that’s it,” he added.

The Majorcan leads this year’s MotoGP crash standings, with Alex Marquez (Ducati) and Jack Miller (KTM), with seven each, while six other riders, Marco Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaro, Augusto Fernandez, Luca Marini, Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira, already have five this year, although in the case of the Portuguese at least two have been hit by a rival.

In terms of makes, Ducati is logically the one with the most crashes, with a total of 31, although it should be noted that there are eight bikes from this manufacturer on the grid. Honda and KTM follow with 18 crashes and four bikes each, for an average of 4.5 crashes at a Grand Prix, against 3.8 crashes for each group of four Ducatis.

Aprilia, also with four bikes, now has 14, against only five of the only two Yamaha riders competing in the premier class.

Individually, six Honda riders have crashed this year: three times Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami of LCR-Honda, two Marc Marquez and one each for Stefan Bradl and Iker Lecuona, the Valencian who replaced Marc in Jerez.

By category, in the first four rounds of 2023, MotoGP recorded 86 crashes, against 53 in Moto2 and 60 in Moto3. In the intermediate class, the riders with the highest number of crashes were Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas, while in the entry class to the championship it was David Alonso and David Almansa, all with five crashes each.

