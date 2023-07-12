A month after the injury sustained during FP2 of the Italian Grand Prix, Joan Mir was back on a Honda CBR 600 at the Llucmajor Circuit (Mallorca) on Tuesday, where he resumed riding as part of his injury rehabilitation in the right hand.

According to Motorsport.com, the test was “very satisfactory” and a “one hundred per cent” return is expected for the next round of the calendar, the British Grand Prix, which takes place on the first weekend in August. at the Silverstone circuit.

The first steps of the 2020 MotoGP world champion with his new team weren’t easy at all. Mir was the victim of a crash in the first Sprint of the season, in Portugal, and since then the Majorcan hasn’t stopped falling.

In fact, the Honda rider has crossed the finish line in just three of the 16 races contested this season, accumulating six crashes (out of the 12 he has had throughout the season) and a total of seven injured absences.

The first injury came in the short race at Termas de Río Hondo, where he crashed on the first lap, suffering a severe blow to the head which prevented him from participating in Sunday’s long race.

Mir recovered to be present at the GP of the Americas, in Austin, where he finished 12th on Saturday and crashed again on Sunday. In the following round, in Jerez, he crashed twice, on Saturday and Sunday, while in France he finished the Sprint but not the long race.

The most serious injury for the former Suzuki rider came on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, held a month ago at Mugello. During FP2 in the afternoon, Mir ended up on the ground in a big crash in which he was hit hard on his right hand.

Portuguese GP Crashed on the 1st lap 11th (5 points) GP of Argentina Crashed on the 1st lap Absent due to injury GP of the Americas 12th Crashed on lap 8 Spanish GP Crashed on lap 7 Crashed on the 2nd lap French GP 14th Crashed on lap 12 Italian GP Absent due to injury Absent due to injury German GP Absent due to injury Absent due to injury Dutch GP Absent due to injury Absent due to injury

Initially it didn’t appear to be a long-term injury, but the intense pain forced the rider out of the Grand Prix, revealing the seriousness of the injury.

Mir’s absence spanned back-to-back weekends in Germany and the Netherlands and left the Honda rider out of the last six races, relegating him to 26th in the championship standings with five points, just ahead of Honda’s substitutes , Stefan Bradl and Iker Lecuona.

If all goes to plan, Mir will reappear at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on the first weekend in August, the date on which his team has scheduled his return to the pits.

The Majorcan, who is waiting to become a father for the first time with his wife Alejandra, uploaded photos on his social networks on Tuesday showing how, a month after his injury at Mugello, he returned to riding a motorcycle in the of his rehabilitation.

“I’m back,” Mir wrote in one of the pictures. “Happy with the sensations, even more tomorrow,” he adds, referring to the fact that he also intended to get on the road Honda CBR 600 that he has at the Circuit de Llucmajor again this Wednesday to train.

