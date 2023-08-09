Mir talks about the Honda and Marquez crisis

It’s only been three years, but it feels like a century since Joan Mir won the 2020 title with Suzuki. Climbed to the top of the world in a strange season, delayed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and influenced by Marc Marquez’s injury in Jerez de la Frontera, the Spaniard progressively dropped in the rankings, finishing first in the podium area (third in 2021) and then at the edge of the points area. With the farewell of Suzuki, Mir even found himself without a motorbike for 2023, only to later agree with the Honda. An operation that has so far been a disaster.

In the championship, the Majorcan picked up a pittance of five points, missing seven races due to injury and above all suffering from the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V. A bike that he can’t make even with Marc Marquez, who Mir still considers the best driver on the grid. Even if the eight-times world champion has serious difficulties astride the Honda, the #36 can at least reassure himself: he’s not the problem. However, a poor consolation, which does not change the gap between the Japanese and the Italian bikes.

Mira’s words

“What would really worry me is being in this situation and then seeing this bike win races. If Marquez is also suffering with this bike, it’s because the situation is desperate“, this is his outburst to Dazn. “Marc is the best rider on the grid, without a doubt, and it’s not nice to see a champion who has won so much in the past in difficulty. He too will be going through a very bad time. At this stage we have to bear this situation as best we can and wait to feel better on the bike“.

“I worked with a sports psychologist doing whatever it takes to try and turn the tables on Honda. I will respect my contract with the team (which expires in 2024, nda), which remains the best in the world. He’s having a tough time and I want to help get him back on track“, continued Mir. “It’s the worst year of my careerbut I want to go back to the level I had in the past“.