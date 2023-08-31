The 2020 MotoGP World Champion continued on Thursday, in view of the Catalan Grand Prix, on the same line as a fortnight ago, when in Austria he had assured that his intention was to continue where he is also in the next season, respecting his contract.

In the meantime, it emerged that Gresini Racing, a satellite team of Ducati but with autonomy in the recruitment of riders, was interested in Joan Mir’s situation and his plans for 2024. An interest which, according to the Spaniard, was appreciated but rejected.

“When a rider of my level is in difficulty, it is logical that some teams come and ask how you are and what the situation is. I am very grateful for the interest of the teams, but if I left here right now, from Honda, I would feel that I am failing,” Mir explained.

“I’m young and I think I have the margin to win again in a few years, even if it won’t be this one. Without a doubt,” added the 25-year-old. “I have a debt here and I want it to work.”

For Mir, staying at Honda is a long-term challenge and he hopes for a reaction that will allow him to fight for the championship again. “It would be nice to be able to win with two different Japanese brands, and if it was done with Suzuki, I think it can also be done with Honda.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Mir wants to see a reaction from the Tokyo builder. “Just as I’m confident (that we can become champions with Honda), I also want to see a change, which hasn’t happened so far, for next year. This is the situation at the moment”.

A change by Honda that must be important, not small steps. “We have to make a big change, in the structure, in the bike. We have to look for a slightly different concept, with the current one it will be difficult to be in front in one or two years. We have to make a big change, which Honda already knows about and is working on.”

A change of concept that will hardly be seen in the Misano tests on 11 September. “I don’t think they will bring about a change for the better, but building on the basis that already exists. I think we will have to do something very different,” said the number 36.