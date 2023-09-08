The Honda rider finished 21st on the first day of the San Marino Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend in Misano. At the end of the day, Joan Mir, who admitted he still doesn’t have the feeling with the bike to take a hook like Marc Marquez does, said he had taken a step forward and that next Monday’s test is also important for him. because he doesn’t see himself “capable” of resisting another year like this.

The first evaluation of the #36 was that of the “Honda laboratory 2024” with which Stefan Bradl will race as a wild card this weekend.

“Honestly, I know a little bit where it’s going, but I don’t know much more. What you see is what the timesheet says and Stefan went pretty fast in our chaos right now. Personally, I struggled a lot in FP1 to find a base that would allow me to push, but in the second session I managed to get close, but without being able to set the right lap. But seeing Stefan’s time means that there is something positive.”

One of Marquez’s characteristics is the ability to get behind another rider and set the time. Which Mir doesn’t do, and one wonders if he doesn’t want to, doesn’t know how to do it, can’t or is it a risk not worth taking.

“No, not at all, the risk is the same being behind someone else or doing the lap alone. The fact is that I’m in a different moment compared to Marc: he’s been with this bike for many years and even though he’s now suffering more the character of the bike has always been the same. He understands the positive points very well and I am in a moment where I am understanding what I need, I am in a different phase. For sure next year I will be able to do these things and play a little bit more,” he said.

Despite everything, Mir said things are getting better little by little. “Where we came from at the beginning of the year, from all the crashes and how badly we were, I’m in a period where I’m recovering. I feel good on the bike, even if the position isn’t good, I’ve taken a step forward “.

The 2020 champion also appreciated the appearance of Dani Pedrosa as a wild card and his great performance, even if he admitted that such fast test riders, like the Catalan and Michele Pirro, can turn a race weekend upside down.

“A few years ago it wasn’t possible for a test rider to go so fast, but today, with all the electronics and the wings, it can happen. Dani is a guy who really knows how to ride the bike and Pirro did a lot of laps here. I’m in able to go very fast because they know the limits of the bike. We all know who Dani is, but it’s surprising that they’re all up front, it means that something has changed in the MotoGP.”

As for Monday’s test, which appears to be decisive for Marquez, it is also very important for Mir who, on paper, seems determined to complete the remaining year of his contract with Honda.

“I’m approaching Monday’s test with a cautious mentality. It’s very difficult to completely reverse the situation. The first feeling will be positive, because this track has a lot of grip: it’s a trap and can distort things a bit. It’s not the better track to test a new bike, many things can be misinterpreted,” he said.

“Monday’s test is decisive for me also because it would be very difficult for me to do another year like this, I don’t know if I’d be capable of it,” said the Majorcan.

Read also: