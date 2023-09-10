Honda is preparing for a crucial day for its immediate future in MotoGP. Once the San Marino Grand Prix has passed, the home of the golden winger will play out a good part of his aspirations in the usual Misano test on Monday. It will be important not to count on miraculous improvements that can change the situation drastically overnight, but to start noticing changes in philosophy that can convince their riders, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

In this Sunday’s race, while the eight-time world champion stood out with a fantastic seventh position, the Majorcan had a terrible day. A fall forced him to return to the garage before the checkered flag, worsening an already disastrous situation which unfortunately no longer surprises the 2020 world champion, who only has 5 points in the standings.

After Sunday’s race, Mir explained what happened, although he wanted to clarify that the accident will not influence his current mentality: “I wasn’t able to start well, I didn’t recover any positions,” he began. “Then yes, and I started pulling a little. I don’t think the fall affects my confidence. I went wide in a corner and the next lap I crashed in that same point,” he explained.

The #36 will have to change the chip ahead of Monday, even if some signs don’t seem so promising. The driver from Palma de Mallorca was able to ride behind Stefan Bradl, who this weekend raced as a wild card with the 2024 RC213V, which he will also test in the test, but did not find any improvements.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Tomorrow I will have the mentality to focus on 2024. I could see Bradl before passing him, but I didn’t see any steps forward. He has a little more acceleration than me, but not as much as the other bikes. The first impression of the first outing on the track will be the most important.”

Mir then elaborated on his analysis: “If we get on a motorcycle that we are told has a completely different concept and we don’t notice it immediately, then it’s not a good sign. I don’t want small changes, we need a big change,” he added, insisting on the big changes that he has been asking for in recent months as well as his teammate.

Alberto Puig himself, Repsol Honda team manager, and who is immersed in the search for new personnel from rival brands, recognized today that in HRC they are thinking of a radical change in the concept of the motorbike. However, Mir doesn’t expect it to arrive soon: “I imagine that this new concept requires new people, and this will certainly happen at the end of the season.”