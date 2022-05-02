Joan Mir completed 53 laps during the morning session of the official MotoGP tests which take place in Jerez. The 2020 world champion has worked mainly on improving the turning of the bike and, in the afternoon, he hopes to continue to find the rear grip he is looking for on his GSX-RR.

The Suzuki rider admitted that he has not tried any new components and that the current bike still has the potential to improve the current base: “We have not tested parts today, with the base we have we can acquire more potential on the bike, improve grip. and turning. This morning we especially improved this aspect of turning, it seems that in the last sector it is more noticeable than in the race. We also improved the pace in the two fast corners, so I’m happy with the work done this morning ”.

“In the afternoon we will try to work to find more grip at the rear, since we know that this track in cold conditions has a lot of grip and it would be better to work on it when there isn’t much grip. But we will do some tests and see if we can find a little more grip without pushing the rear tire as much, ”commented the Majorcan.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Dorna

With six races already run and the first test of the season, Suzuki hasn’t brought any new components for its riders: “I think there is a lot of work to do with the setting we have now. With the current base the bike has potential to work and find something positive. It is clear that new pieces are always welcome, but there is still work “.

On Sunday, Mir said he has made a decision about his future and will soon announce it. This statement leaves an interpretation open in two directions, either to continue with Suzuki or to go elsewhere: “No, I was referring a little to the fact that a few races ago I said what the priority was. At the moment, I leave everything in the hands of my agent Paco Sanchez and I hope to have news about my future soon, an aspect that is always important for a rider ”.