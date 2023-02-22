Joan Mir’s adventure in Honda officially began in Sepang, but it was only today that we were able to discover the colors of the Majorcan and his team. In fact, the Repsol Honda team unveiled the RC213V today with an event held in Madrid. There is a lot of enthusiasm to start a new season, above all because the 2020 world champion represents the big news of the team and there will be several questions to be resolved.

Honda is called upon to put an end to the crisis that has now beset it since Marc Marquez’s injury, dating back to July 2020, and the path taken is that of hard work in the factory and in the garage to be able to bring a competitive bike back onto the track. Newcomer Joan Mir will also be of great help in this.

After (forced) his time with Suzuki, the rider from Palma de Mallorca is now ready to wear the Repsol colours. It will certainly not be an easy undertaking, only Marquez has managed to win with that bike in the past, but lately it seems to have become unrideable. The experience of Jorge Lorenzo in 2019, of Alex Marquez in 2020 and of Pol Espargaro in the last two years does not scare Mir, who considers himself ready for the challenge: “Pressure is something an athlete lives with. Being in a team like this adds pressure, but if you have that winning mentality that puts pressure on yourself, external factors don’t affect you. Last year I missed having that positive pressure that gives you to fight for the championship”.

“The fear of failing is always there, but not only in this team”, continues Mir. “But I’m confident in my abilities and in the team, I know we’ll have a competitive bike. Once we are at the top, it will be up to us to manage it. I am confident that we can do it. I didn’t stop to think about what went wrong with Pol or Alex. Every rider is different and that doesn’t mean they are better or worse. It’s clear that getting to a team with a teammate like Marc is more complicated, but it’s a major challenge for me. I arrive at a good moment in my career and wearing these colors has always been a dream for me”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Repsol Media

Mir has already had the opportunity to put himself to the test, first with the Valencia tests in November and then with the official Sepang tests which took place a few weeks ago: “The challenge at Sepang was important. In addition to having to adapt to a different bike, I also had to give development guidelines. The feedback you can give is not 100% real, so we focused on making good times. The indications I gave coincide with those of Marc and this is a very important thing, because if what you are asking is different from what your teammate is asking instead, confusion is generated”.

In Malaysia, the Majorcan was able to work with more time and calm on adapting to the new bike, discovering their secrets and trying to give indications for taking the road that will take them back to the top: “For me, what we have to work on is acceleration . I think we can improve a lot, and it’s one of our weaknesses. With electronics we can improve a lot. I need time to understand it better and be faster. Testing is very important, especially as we have less and less time for it. In Portimao I hope I can continue to evolve as a rider and continue to understand this bike. In Sepang we reached an acceptable level, but it can change at other circuits”.

In addition to the new bike, a difficulty coefficient is added for Mir which, however, will be common to all the riders. We’re talking about the Sprint Race, the fast race that adds up and changes the entire weekend format: “This will significantly change the focus of the weekend. Until now, Friday was a day to experience the sensations, but now it will be a day of qualifying for Q2. I can’t wait, but until I try it I won’t know if I’ll like it”.

There is now just over a month left until the start of the championship. The traffic lights will go out for the first time in Portimao and it will be right there that Mir will really start testing himself with the new bike: “It’s a new stage in my career. It’s the second since my arrival in MotoGP, it’s super decisive. If it doesn’t work, we’ll have to rethink it, but I think I’m in a good time to take on this challenge and I’m looking forward to it. Expectations are high. You always want to be as fast as possible. I don’t know if I’ll be able to fight for the podium from the very first races, but I’ll do my best. I can’t afford not to be in front, because that’s my goal and that of the team.”

A team that somehow changes face, with the arrival of Ken Kawauchi in Honda. For Mir it is a sort of continuity, because the Japanese engineer, just like him, comes from Suzuki: “Everyone has something different to bring to the table, and I’ve already worked with Ken. He has a very methodical and structured way of working, and I think he can bring interesting things to the table. He led Suzuki to success without having the means of Honda ”.