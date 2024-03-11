The mountain to climb is still very high, but the feeling is that the summit is slowly approaching. This is the feeling with which Joan Mir ended the first weekend of the 2024 MotoGP in Qatar. Honda has put a lot of effort into modifying the RC213V compared to the past and, at least in terms of feeling, the results are starting to show.

The problem is that the competition has also made a very important leap forward and therefore the Majorcan still finds himself stuck in the second group, in what he called the “Japan Cup”. The Japanese bikes, in fact, did practically the entire race together in the second group, which however was quite distant from those who were fighting for the victory.

The former world champion also tried to be the first in this “class”, but to do so he asked too much of his tires and in the final he was overtaken by Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco, thus having to settle for finishing in 13th. ° position position the Lusail race.

“I overtook a lot of riders. I started 18th and then I was very close to the leaders, I could see the leading group. I was behind Fabio for the whole race, then in the last five laps I decided to overtake him because I thought I had something in more,” Mir said.

“I started to push, I opened a gap of a second, but I killed the tire and in the last two laps I ruined what I had done throughout the race. I had enjoyed fighting for the Japan Cup, even leading the Cup Japan. But I was too optimistic in the last five laps, because I didn't expect such a significant drop in the tire,” he added.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir then took stock of the work done so far by Honda, acknowledging the Tokyo manufacturer for having changed its approach and mentality. But now we need to continue on this path if we want to try to get back on top and get out of the “Japan Cup”.

“Our bike has improved compared to last year, but the others have improved a lot. I don't know what position we would have been in last year with our race time today, but I think not very far from the top positions. The others they've taken a step forward. So have we, but it's not enough. Within the team, however, we're working hard.”

“What I asked is to continue like this, to put intensity into developing more things, because what we have is not enough. Last year we had the same package all year and honestly it was mentally difficult to manage. Now I see a change, so I hope they continue with this state of mind,” he concluded.