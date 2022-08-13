The 2023 MotoGP line-up is practically completed, even if the definition of is still missing some pawns certainly not second-rate. Obviously, the spotlight is on the decision that Ducati will have to make by the end of the month on who between Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin will join Francesco Bagnaia within the factory team next season.

“If I also beat him in Austria, there will be no reason to make a different choice”the lunge at the end of the British Grand Prix of Enea Bastianini, whose results in this 2022 are clearly better than those of the Spanish rider who enchanted everyone a year ago in his debut season in MotoGP. The Moto3 world champion in 2018 with the Honda prepared by the Gresini team has instead declared in unsuspecting times that he is ready in 2023 to look for an official saddle if it is not granted to him by Ducati.

Suzuki’s departure at the end of 2022 gave the riders market a shake up. Alex Rins has joined the team of Lucio Cecchinello where he will take over from Alex Marquez, who will instead pass into the Gresini team together with confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio. Joan Mir instead is the profile identified by Honda HRC to compose an interesting couple with Marc Marquez starting from 2023.

Officiality, however, is slow to arrive also because the economic demands of the 2020 world champion are not so cheap. According to rumors, the compensation asked by Mir and his manager from Honda is six million euros. Questioned about this deal Marc Marquez he replied like this: “From what I know, nothing is confirmed”the words of the eight-time world champion reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS. The announcement of Johann Zarco’s permanence in the Ducati Pramac team is expected next weekend at the Red Bull Ring, while KTM has yet to define the riders of the Tech-3 satellite team with Pol Espargarò ready to make his return to Mattighofen together with the confirmed Remy Gardner.