The news had been in the air since yesterday, but this morning the official confirmation from Honda Repsol arrived: Joan Mir will not take part in the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini.

The Majorcan rider was the victim of a violent attack of gastroenteritis, which has tormented him since the beginning of the Misano weekend. To understand how bad he was, just think that on Thursday he did not even have the strength to participate in his commitments with the media, preferring to rest in the hope that his conditions could improve in view of the start of the activity on the track.

A hope that proved to be in vain yesterday, as the 2020 world champion was unable to get on his RC213V, missing both Friday sessions due to being very weak and dehydrated.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Unfortunately, resting didn’t even help to change things for Saturday, because this morning HRC announced via its social media channels that Mir has decided to give up the rest of the weekend, with the aim of trying to get back on track on Monday, in a test day that should be crucial for Honda, given that there is a lot of new material to test, including a brand new aerodynamic package.

“Joan Mir’s condition showed signs of improvement overnight, but this morning his condition deteriorated again. Under the instructions of the medical team, led by Dr. Charte, Mir will withdraw from the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix. His goal is to return to the track for Monday’s test,” explains the statement from the Japanese manufacturer.

Another blow for the Majorcan, who has only scored 15 points so far this season. But with the current performances, it didn’t make much sense to risk it just to stay at the back of the pack. It’s therefore normal that the focus has shifted to Monday’s test, which will be crucial to try to lift Honda from the back of the grid.