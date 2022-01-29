Joan Mir is in no hurry to renew its agreement expiring at the end of 2022 with the Suzuki. The Spanish champion has made no secret of his regret for not being able to defend the world championship crown he won in 2020 on the track, given that he has never been able to enter the world fight, and therefore wants to wait for the progress of his team before making a decision in sight. of the future. It is no mystery that Honda has already set its sights on him, with team principal Alberto Puig looking for a very competitive rider to position next to Marc Marquez, so as not to put all the weight of the competitiveness of the ’93’ on him. Japanese brand. In the course of an interview with the Germans of Speedweek, Mir once again admitted his willingness to wait, focusing his attention on the possible change of shirt of other top riders in the category, which could open up unexpected scenarios for him today.

Looking instead to the 2022 championship that will start on March 6 from Losail, the 24-year-old from Palma de Mallorca is worried about the presence of 8 Ducatis on the MotoGP starting grid and commented: “When I see the potential they have, as a rider I think it is unfair. Eight bikes are almost half of the starting grid. As there are six different manufacturers, it is something very strange“. One of Suzuki’s main – and chronic – weaknesses, namely the qualification, could be further exacerbated precisely by this massive presence of the Borgo Panigale bikes: “Not only will it be more difficult to win, but it will also be more difficult to enter Q2“, Admitted Mir, who also showed attention for Aprilia and the“ big step forward ”shown in recent times.