Joan Mir was affected during the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix with the condition known as compartment syndrome, which is the entrapment of the nerves in the arm, in his case the right arm. Something that had never happened to him before and that took him by surprise.

After being visited by the doctors on that occasion, the Majorcan decided to wait for the Valencia race, another physically demanding track, to check if the problem was persistent or if it was an isolated episode.

Once Sunday’s race was over, the 2020 world champion explained that, while not suffering from the disorder again, he had some discomfort and, therefore, his intention is to undergo surgery to solve the problem before take on pre-season with his new team in February.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I had a tingling sensation in my fingers during the last five laps,” explained Mir. “It’s nothing that affected my driving, which I’m happy about, but I felt something, a feeling that I didn’t like. I’ll explain to the doctor what we can do,” he added.

After the race in Malaysia, Mir had considered surgery and now believes it is the solution.

“I would like to undergo surgery, without any medical knowledge. For the sensations I have had, I think we should solve the problem by going under the knife.”

In any case, on Tuesday Mir will be at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia to get on the Honda for the first time and complete the first pre-season test with his new bike.