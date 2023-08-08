The Spaniard joined the factory Honda team in 2023, joining Marc Marquez following Suzuki’s shock exit from the premier class at the end of last season.

The 2020 world champion has finished just one Grand Prix, the season-opening one in Portugal, where he has captured all five points he has scored so far this season.

Mir missed the GP of Argentina after a crash in the Sprint and withdrew from the GP of Italy after sustaining a hand injury in a crash during the second practice session. He then missed the games in Germany and the Netherlands due to the same injury.

Speaking after the British Grand Prix, Mir said that although it was difficult mentally, he has now moved on.

When asked if it was difficult to maintain motivation, Mir replied: “It was difficult, but honestly now I’m in another phase. The first part of the season after the stop was very difficult to manage, but now my mentality is changed a bit.”

“I’m trying to keep the positives from the weekend and just do what I can do and we’ll have the correct package that I feel more comfortable with. We’ll see what we can do.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir’s return to Silverstone proved challenging: he finished 17th in Saturday’s Sprint race before crashing in Sunday’s Grand Prix on the third lap.

Furthermore, during the race he had several problems with the front lowering device and with something mechanical on his RC213V.

Mir explained: “First of all, at the beginning I had the problem of not being able to insert the front damper. I tried four times and for this I moved forward one row because I wanted to try one more time and then I went back and I left without arming the device”.

“There was a problem that we need to understand, because I did the same thing and it didn’t work. Then, there was something strange on the bike: every time I braked, the rear locked when I went down a gear.”

“I almost crashed in the old turn 1 because of this problem, I had another scare, and then I went full speed into the gravel and crashed. This was our Sunday. I think it was something mechanical, but at the I don’t know at the moment. This was our race, the two laps I did”.