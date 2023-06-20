The 2020 world champion was injured in FP2 of the Italian Grand Prix, initially with a contusion to the little finger of his right hand, but a large contusion to the entire finger and side of the hand was found upon further examination.

The rider was declared unfit to race at Mugello and did not even travel to Sachsenring last weekend, where Honda were not required by regulation to replace him.

In the first official entry list at the Dutch Grand Prix, which will start this Friday, Mir does not appear and in his place is the young Valencian Iker Lecuona, a member of the Honda WorldSBK team, who replaced the injured Marc Marquez in the GP of Spain.

If the Majorcan notices a marked improvement in the next few hours, Honda would still have time to maneuver until Thursday, even if Lecuona has already been called up and has tickets to go to Holland.

For Mir this will be the third consecutive race that he misses after Mugello and Sachsenring, adding to these absences also the one in Argentina, where he did not compete in the long race following an accident in the Sprint.

This year the former Suzuki rider only took part in the Portimao, Austin, Jerez and Le Mans races, obtaining a total of five points, which relegate him to 24th place in the general standings, 155 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia .

LCR Honda Team rider Alex Rins is also absent from the Assen entry list due to a serious injury. The Catalan rider suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Italy and therefore will not race in the Netherlands after also missing the Sachsenring.

Lucio Cecchinello’s team was not obliged to replace him for this last race, but this weekend he will be replaced by Honda test rider Stefan Bradl. The Dutch one will be the third race of the year for the German, after Austin, where he replaced Marc Marquez, and Jerez, where he raced as a wild card.

Marquez, who suffered five crashes over the weekend in Germany and missed Sunday’s race, is on the entry list for Honda, which expects its rider at Assen on Thursday.

