Honda, Mir is also in a black crisis: the Spaniard has thought about retiring

Five points in the first nine weekends of the World Championship: cold numbers explain Joan’s crisis more than a thousand words Mir and Honda. Also thanks to the birth of his first child, which took place in July, the 2020 world champion found peace of mind after the hand injury that kept him knocked out until Assen, but this didn’t help him start the season again on the right foot .

Even after the break, the Honda RC213V showed the same problems: an unstable bike, with little grip, which must be ridden to the limit to get any results. As Marc Marquez did up to the Sachsenring and as Mir was never able to do, who for several weeks also thought about retiring from the MotoGP.

Mira’s words

“Yes, I kind of thought about retiring“, these are his words to Dazn. “But I am convinced that in the future I would have regretted it. The day I decide to retire, I have to be sure that I won’t regret it in the future. This wasn’t the right time, I have to keep gritting my teeth“.

Mental health

“I needed some time to disconnect. Yes, I probably could have done another race with some difficulty. When you fight for something, you do it, but I was on the edge of it all. I was lucky enough to become a dad during this break and I think that in such complicated moments having a light of joy is fantastic. He gave me the strength to keep trying“, he continued. “In the end, an elite athlete feeds on good results, on good moments. What I like is winning, getting good results: all the pressure that MotoGP brings with it is really difficult for me to handle if there is no reward from the results. Since last year I’ve only taken the negative part of all this: falls, pain on the bike, travel. We are lucky because we do what we like, we earn very well, but we are subjected to a lot of pressure from an early age. This year, before the break, I said to myself ‘Calm down, let’s prioritize things’. I worked with a sports psychologist and now I want to continue“.