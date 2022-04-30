Joan Mir was unable to confirm the speed he had shown in practice with a good qualifying and a mistake in braking caused him to crash. Before ending up on the ground, the Suzuki rider showed a good pace, very close to that of favorites Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia, who will start from the front row together with Aleix Espargaro.

“I am satisfied with the work, but I am not happy. Things did not go as I thought, the potential is much higher. With a little more peace of mind I would have dropped by two tenths, but I wanted to attack a lot and I crashed. It can happen, but with one tenth less I was in the second row and I think I could do it, ”said the Majorcan.

Speaking with Mir, Motorsport.com had commented on the criticality of the front tire, which does not forgive: “The hard tire gives you more stability under braking, but at maximum angle you have less grip than the soft one. On the straight I stopped well, but I entered the corners with a lot of brakes and these are the crashes with this type of tire ”.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another important factor is that it gets hotter every time in Jerez and this can affect the race: “We don’t have to care, if I can choose I prefer a cooler race which gives us more grip and we can defend ourselves better. But if the temperature rises there can be more surprises and this can work in our favor. Overtaking on this track is very complicated, you have to take advantage of the start and the first two laps, then you will have to see at the end how many drops in rubber there will be. But it will not be like this for everyone, we cannot count on this “.

It seems that Bagnaia and Quartararo, who start first and second on the grid, have something more judging by the pace shown: “With new tires they do very good first laps, but then we are pretty close. Let’s see if I can start well and I don’t waste a lot of time at the start of the race, maybe I can try to stay in front ”.

Finally Mir made his prediction on what a good result would be for him in tomorrow’s race: “Here a podium would be a good result, maybe a third place”.