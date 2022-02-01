The Australian flew home for the winter following the Jerez tests in November and two months later, on 18 January, he was due to return to Europe to continue his physical preparation for the start of the season and to shoot promotional videos. Ducati for 2022.

Jack Miller took a car in his native Townsville and traveled over a thousand kilometers to Brisbane, where he was supposed to catch the first plane to arrive in Barcelona on January 19.

The Ducati rider arrived at the airport with all his papers in order, including a negative PCR test carried out the day before that would have allowed him to leave Australia. Unfortunately for him, however, that first domestic flight was canceled and all connections and stopovers were rescheduled, thus delaying Jack’s departure by 24 hours.

This change forced Miller to undergo a new PCR test to board the plane and surprisingly he tested positive and was unable to return to the airport.

The Ducati rider uploaded a video to his social networks explaining the situation, before getting back in the car, retracing the more than a thousand kilometers covered the day before and returning to his farm in Townsville where he spent the quarantine.

Ducati expects Miller to arrive in Sepang on Tuesday evening, having already confirmed that the rider was negativized and was able to get on the first of the planes he must take to leave Australia and arrive in Malaysia.

This journey started Monday in Townsville, this time by plane, with a first stop in Brisbane and then flying to Melbourne and from there directly to Kuala Lumpur.

Now the communication team of the Italian brand will have to work 24 hours a day to organize the presentation of the team, scheduled for February 7, with all photo and video sessions with Jack and his teammate Pecco Bagnaia alongside the Desmosedici GP22 already unveiled yesterday in preview, thus putting an end to a real odyssey for Jackass.