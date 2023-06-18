The 2023 MotoGP season saw both Japanese manufacturers struggle, with Yamaha taking just one podium finish in seven races and Honda’s GP of the Americas victory for Alex Rins proving to be a fortuitous result.

This coincides with a shift in the balance on the grid towards the European manufacturers over the past year, with Ducati leading the way followed by KTM and Aprilia.

The German Grand Prix weekend was particularly tough for Honda, who found themselves two riders down after Joan Mir and Rins were injured in separate crashes at Mugello.

Six crashes during the Sachsenring weekend forced Marc Marquez not to participate in Sunday’s race, after he was diagnosed with a small fracture in his left thumb.

When asked for his thoughts on his rivals, Miller gave a decidedly colorful response.

“At KTM we are the only ones who don’t complain about our bikes and try to do something to fix them,” he began. “Others just throw their toys out of the crib and say, ‘My bike sucks.’ That’s simple.”

“Why are they shit? Because they threw out 99% of the engineers to get theirs in, and now they’re screwed and can’t even get a lap. So, it’s their own fault. Everyone wants to complain about their bikes, but nobody wants to do nothing”.

“Shut the fucking mouth and get over your job. You’re paid to ride a motorcycle, not to be a fucking princess and complain about your bike.”

It is unclear who exactly Miller’s “he” refers to. However, if he refers to Marquez, it is not exact, as the Spaniard only brought with him from Moto2 the technical chief Santi Hernandez and the chief mechanic Carlos Linan.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Miller led into the opening corners of Sunday’s German GP, ​​but a scare at turn 11 on the first lap dropped him to fourth and was never able to recover.

After finishing sixth behind five Ducatis, Miller said the KTM doesn’t have the same speed as the Italian bikes at the moment in the very early stages of the race.

“We’re missing something,” he explained. “I was pushing hard, I had a scare and got caught up in the peloton. We’ve had decent pace all weekend, I’m just missing a bit of top speed.”

“We were closer here than at Mugello, but we missed the first two laps, a tenth there, a tenth here. The Ducatis in front are able to find a little more pace and then slow down. Ours is pretty consistent the whole way through. It’s not bad, but it’s not good at first.”

