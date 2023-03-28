The Australian spent five seasons with Ducati: he raced with Pramac between 2018 and 2020, before joining the factory team in 2021. In 2023 he moved to defend the KTM colors and made an excellent debut at the Portuguese Grand Prix, finishing fourth in the first Sprint in history and seventh in the Sunday long race.

Comparing the RC16 to the Desmosedici GP he rode previously and which came out victorious at both races in Portugal, Miller said: “It honestly felt less ‘physical’ than the Ducati.”

“The bike is quite nimble. The neck was a bit stiff towards the end of the race, but here in Portimao it’s always quite stiff. At the start there are three right-handers in a row, so you always crane your neck to see the next one “.

KTM’s pre-season wasn’t easy and it seemed that the Austrian manufacturer entered the first race of the season with several problems to solve.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, both factory riders finished in the top seven positions in the main race, and Miller was fastest on Friday and finished fifth in qualifying, proving that the RC16 is already in a better position than previously thought. initially.

How close it is to the best in the class will only be understood after the next few races, given that in Portugal everyone was able to take advantage of the data collected in two days of pre-season testing.

But Miller is convinced that all the work done by KTM to refine the setup of the RC16 in Portugal will bear fruit in the next rounds.

“I think the steps forward we’ve made in terms of electronics and strategy and things like that will be useful. Our plan for this Grand Prix was not to tip over the bike anymore,” added Miller.

“Our main job for this Grand Prix was to play with the settings, find a decent set-up for the bike and then work on my riding.”

“And I think we managed to do it. Fingers crossed, we won’t know until we get there, but I really believe that the way we set up the electronics and the way the chassis works, we can make it work in the next few races,” he concluded.

Read also: