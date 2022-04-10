Austin was probably the best weekend of the season so far for Jack Miller. Already in Mandalika, in the rain, the Ducati rider had managed to race as a protagonist, but in the end he found himself off the podium.

In Texas, on the other hand, he commanded from the start to five laps from the end, when he was overtaken by Enea Bastianini. Two curves from the end, he also gave the place of honor to Alex Rins, but at least he took home the first podium of his 2022, which he dedicated to the unforgettable Nicky Hayden, showing a flag with the number 69.

The doubt is that maybe “Jackass” may have started attacking too soon, putting the tires in crisis for the final part of the race. The person concerned, however, does not seem to see it that way, at least according to what he declared to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“I don’t think I pushed too hard, the pace remained fairly constant. At the beginning I controlled the pace, then towards the ninth-tenth lap I tried to do some fast laps. Maybe it was a bit early, but I wanted to try to break up the group, ”Miller said.

“In the left-hand corners I had some vibration problems, then I felt a bit of graining on the right side of the front tire, so I tried to ride smoothly. When Enea arrived, he pulled me off the brakes and was good at close the curve. Then I tried to keep up with him, but I couldn’t, “he added.

When asked if it was really impossible to keep Rins’ Suzuki behind, resisting two more corners, he continued: “It would certainly have been nice to be able to defend second position and I expected Alex to go a bit wider, but as soon as I got tried to close on the left, I had nothing more to give and I finished wide. Then I tried to get off well at the last corner to try to have another chance in acceleration, but we know that tire management is one of the points of strength of Suzuki, so it was almost impossible “.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With the second victory in four races of the old GP21 with Bastianini, the debate on the potential of the new GP22 inevitably started, which at the moment seems lower even in terms of top speed. Miller, however, does not seem to have too many doubts about it.

“I don’t think anything is really missing from the GP22. Step by step he is getting closer to the GP21. I don’t think the GP21 is faster: Enea maybe weighs 60 kg, while I weigh 71. He is thinner, so he really has the perfect body. , while I protrude a little more from the hulls, so at top speed it will always have a little bit more. But I would say that we are getting closer, if not better, so I’m not complaining “.

Read also:

The Australian then spoke to the microphones of Spanish television about his future, given that his contract with Ducati is about to expire. From a certain point of view, Jack surprised, saying that he would have no problem even returning to Pramac to stay in MotoGP.

“All the Ducatis are good, they are fantastic, because it is the same bike. For me the important thing is to be in MotoGP, I don’t care in which team. I want to live my dream and still be here enjoying the races. he will renew, it will be fantastic because I love the team. But it doesn’t depend on me, I can only do my best “, he concluded.