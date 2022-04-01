Height adjusters have now been an integral part of the MotoGP technical landscape for several seasons, but the first to introduce this concept was Ducati.

At Borgo Panigale they have always been one step ahead on this front and the latest evolution was in fact spotted on the GP22 during pre-season tests, with the integration of the possibility of lowering the front with the bike in motion. A system that still needs to be perfected and that in fact for now has only been brought into the race by the Pramac Racing drivers.

But, after five of the six manufacturers asked Qatar to ban front lowerers for cost and safety reasons, the Grand Prix Commission ratified the matter in March, banning them starting in the 2023 season.

“The ban is unfair to me whether we use it or not,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter. Ducati has spent more money and time than anything else to develop this system and make it work.”

“When you do a job like this, you take away resources from other areas of the bike, to which you could devote time and energy to try to develop them.”

“In the end, Ducati is not a huge company like some of the others, who complain and ask for a rule like this, but they say that the rear lowering is fine, because now everyone has it and they want to keep it.” .

“So for me it’s not fair, you can’t choose which rules you want and which you don’t want. The front lowering device, for example, could still be used at the start: it doesn’t make sense to me and I don’t agree with the ruling.”

“We have it there, whether we use it or not, it depends on us. But we have it and we worked to develop it. The others could try to catch up or not.”

“It’s up to them, but you shouldn’t be able to tell a team what they can or can’t use if it’s within the rules. You shouldn’t invent a rule that wasn’t there to ban it.”

Speaking of the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend, it was thought that the factory Ducati team was one of those affected by the delay of the last cargo transporting the material, but Miller confirmed that since Thursday the team has taken over everything except the walls of the box.