Perfect strategy in the factory Ducati home at Le Mans, with Francesco Bagnaia who in the second run in which he set the track record by winning the pole position pulled Jack Miller behind him, thus finding himself in the front row with the second absolute time. The double Ducati even ousted Fabio Quartararo from the front row, only fourth because preceded by an Aleix Espargarò in a state of grace on his Aprilia RS-GP who completed an all-Italian front row at the level of the manufacturers represented.

Jack Miller analyzed the Q2 on the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP emphasizing the performance of the box mate: “Collaboration with Pecco? It worked well. I understood from this morning that Pecco had a great pace. I had managed to do a good time alone, but there was the possibility of doing a little more. I tried a little on the first try, but Marc was involved. On the second I went out just behind him and we worked well together. Seeing the ride from behind him was really impressive. I was there to push, but when you are in the saddle alone you do not realize. Seeing someone driving like this from behind is impressive“.

The Australian rider then took a pebble from his shoe regarding the performance of the factory Ducati GP-22, which suddenly returned to fly from Jerez after a stammering start to the season: “Ducati domination tomorrow? Nice to hear you talk about Ducati like this again, because in all the previous races you said that the new ducati was not going well, etc. But I was telling you that she would arrive and she is coming stronger and stronger, from race to race. We will see how it goes tomorrow, starting with weather forecastbut we will try as always “.

For tomorrow’s day, in fact, rain is expecteda condition that could even put Jack Miller in the role of favorite to repeat the success already achieved on the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans in 2021.