On the first day of testing at the British GP, the Ducati rider is cautious at turn 7, sliding on the gravel before making contact with the outer wall.

Although the Aussie came out unscathed, while feeling rather sore, he admitted that curve needs to be looked into and that the airbags should be taken into account as an added measure, also pointing out how the day could have ended differently if his GP22 had come upon him instead of stopping on the gravel.

“We were close, I will complain or at least I will mention it in the Safety Commission”.

“I ended up in the gravel sliding backwards. I lost my sense of direction because I started tumbling and had no reference, so I couldn’t tell if I was in the air or on the ground. Then I ended up upside down in the ground, folded my wrists back, bounced off the wall and the bike was right next to me. “

“I crashed a little early under braking, but I saw for example Binder go to the ground and not get to the wall. Zarco and other guys also crashed.”

“It’s one of those situations that, especially in case of contact or anything else, need to be considered in the future because it’s pretty scary. This morning I had a difficult time just trying to stop the bike in the gravel. Although there is an outflow area, this is rather narrow “.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller recalled the crash of Tech3 rider Jonas Folger in the same corner in 2017 and said that looking at that incident he thought it was “pretty close”, noting that in the past he wasn’t worried about that stretch of track, today he was. .

“As I said, I had no reference, one minute I was on the track and the next I was hitting the wall.”

“I was lucky that the bike stopped its run on the gravel. If he had followed me it would have been a different story. There is no airbag where I hit the wall, so if they need to be mounted a little further, we will discuss it this afternoon and try to find a solution ”.

Miller then explained that he had arrived too fast at Stowe, but that he had tried a braking at the limit to experience an overtaking in the race.

“I came too fast. I was trying to stop the bike but I couldn’t and was shot into the wall. It wasn’t ideal, but I managed to get back into the pits, change my suit, get back on the soft and set a decent time ”.

“I clearly know I pushed too hard, but I felt like I could push so hard. I just tried to try a braking to the limit, especially to overtake or something else. “

“I can’t complain that much. We are in the top 10, so the first part of the work for the weekend has been done. Now we just have to keep working for tomorrow.”