Last Sunday, at the end of the German Grand Prix, Jack Miller spoke to the media and made some absolutely inconceivable statements, which everyone interpreted as directed at Marc Marquez.

This Thursday, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the organizers gathered the Australian in the same press conference with the Honda rider, with whom he spoke for a few seconds before the start.

Once the questioning began, he was asked to explain what had happened and Miller backed out and simply “killed the messenger,” stating that his words had been misinterpreted, but that, in any case, he remained true to what he had said.

“Yes, I confirm that, but there is a lot of nonsense in the reactions, most of the people who have talked about this topic weren’t there and took things out of context. At the end they ask you a question which is a bit of a bait , a bit of a trap. What I want is for the championship to improve and for the riders to continue their work, that’s what I said”.

“I confirm what I said, it was a comment in general. I was asked to cross-examine what I said about all the riders. I said it for Marc and for the rest of the riders, there are many in this situation, they have a difficult time. But for our sport, for the health of our sport, nobody wants to hear this message,” he added.

Miller, in his first year with KTM, is managing to shine at the start of the race, but as the laps go by he always ends up suffering a decline. A handicap that he hopes to overcome on this circuit, which he likes.

“We’ll do our best, when you come to Assen you always have a good feeling. I feel good coming back here. The bike works very well. There are some adjustments to make, but I’m quite confident. The KTM is very flexible, very agile. , and I can’t wait to see it on track and to do the first laps,” he said.

In recent races, high-speed corners have penalized the Australian, who hopes to be able to apply what he has learned here.

“The high-speed corners in Mugello certainly gave us a hard time, but we improved more and more, just like at the Sachsenring, where I was losing on the downhill. We tried many things to solve the problem, I didn’t find what I was looking for, but we went back to the drawing board to gain stability in the tough spots without losing it elsewhere.”

Finally, Miller was asked if KTM is the only brand capable of challenging Ducati.

“Any brand can challenge the Ducati, even if it may seem difficult on it, but I myself got on the podium with eight Ducatis on the track. Last year Aleix Espargaró was fast here with the Aprilia, Maverick Vinales got on the podium.. . we will fight and try to keep up with him”, he concluded.