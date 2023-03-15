Pecco Bagnaia made history in 2022, when he made up 91 points behind Fabio Quartararo to win his first MotoGP world title and put an end to Ducati’s 15-year fast.

The Piedmontese had been criticized for making too many mistakes in 2022, but Jack Miller believes Bagnaia has taken a step far beyond the rider in his winning season. “I believe it,” he said during pre-season testing in Portimao, when asked if Bagnaia looked better than he already did in 2022.

“I think this year is stronger than last year, also in the comeback of 2021 and last season. I think this year he is a changed man, more confident, he drives spectacularly. I followed him for a short time, we were at the last corner and I saw a man with confidence in his bike, definitely”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia ended the pre-season with the fastest time after breaking the track record at Portimao on the final day of testing. In Portugal, he stated that “Ducati and Aprilia are unbeatable at the moment”, and many in the paddock point to Pecco as the big favorite for the 2023 world championship.

Miller believes that the biggest threat to the reigning champion this year will come from within Ducati, as the Italian brand boasts eight riders in the factory and satellite squads. “There’s more than one Ducati on the track that’s going really fast,” said the Australian. “Alex Marquez has adapted well to the bike, he will go to sleep happy after the change he made. Enea didn’t have the best tests, but the season is long, there are the Sprint Races…”.

Miller concluded the Portimao tests in 17th position in the combined standings, astride his KTM he is looking for a way to solve the rear grip problems that affected the riders of the Austrian company so much last year. The Australian, who spent five years with Ducati, has formed a two-year contract that binds him to KTM from the 2023 season. This will start on March 26 with the Portuguese Grand Prix race.