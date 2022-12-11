During the season finale in Valencia, Jack Miller said his time with the Italian outfit has been “an incredible journey”.

The Australian will return to KTM next year alongside Brad Binder in the factory squad, having ridden for the Ajo team in Moto3 in 2014 when he finished second in the standings.

Speaking of the team change Miller said he was hoping for “something different, something fresh” after two seasons with the Ducati team following his promotion from the Pramac team in 2021.

Asked if last month’s Valencia Grand Prix would be an emotional weekend, Miller replied: “No, not at all. It’s happened to me before, I don’t know if it will happen again, but it was a good race.” .

“Before arriving at Ducati, I had only obtained one podium, a victory in the wet, while now we have conquered around twenty podiums”.

“It’s been an incredible journey, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve tried many different configurations of the bike and I feel connected to this aspect”.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

“The reason that prompted me to make this decision was to try something different, something new, and that’s what I found in KTM, that’s what I want to achieve”.

“For this reason, in the end, the decision was mine and mine alone”.

Miller joined Ducati with Pramac in 2018 before moving to the factory team for the 2021 season.

In the five years he spent with Ducati he scored three victories and 21 podiums, while previously he had won only one race, the Dutch TT of Assen in 2016, with the Honda of Marc VDS.

Miller crashed in the Valencia GP, his last race for Ducati, while in fourth position on lap 23.

He rode the KTM RC16 for the first time in the post-race post-season test, finishing 17th overall, 7/10 off the pace.

Miller will be replaced at Ducati by Enea Bastianini. The Italian rider, who is leaving the Gresini team, will team up with world champion Francesco Bagnaia.