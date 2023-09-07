KTM still hasn’t found a solution for its rider line-up for the 2024 MotoGP season, with five riders for four bikes. At the heart of this is Moto2 championship leader and potential new generation talent Pedro Acosta, who will step up to MotoGP next year after KTM activates his contract for 2024.

Both Brad Binder, who has signed a renewal until the end of 2026, and Miller have contracts to stay with the team next year. likewise, the two Tech 3 riders Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez also have a contract with KTM for next season. It would appear though that Acosta will end up in Tech 3, with KTM pitting Espargaro and Fernandez against each other to see who will keep the spot.

However, another rumor surfaced last week: Miller was reportedly being offered a double-money deal with 10 wildcards to make room for Acosta in 2024. Speaking on the eve of the San Marino Grand Prix, the Australian , who is about to become a father for the first time, has denied these rumors: “What is it, a Spanish voice? I don’t even know who said it,” he began when asked about the rumors about his own future.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It doesn’t bother me, it’s good to have your name on the front page even if you’re not there. I mean, that’s how it goes. I’m quite happy, I have quite a busy couple of weeks ahead of me, so I’m not focusing my attention on this crap. I was waiting for something to sign in my mail! But there is no truth to this. I know I have a job to do at KTM, I know why they keep me and what I’m here for,” she explained.

“And what we have to do is level up again. It’s a big problem for them now, because 12 months ago it was me who was fighting to get on this bike. It’s not my problem now,” concluded the Australian. Furthermore, according to the regulation, manufacturers who do not benefit from concessions can have a maximum of three wild cards per season. Because of this, it would be impossible for Miller to have a 10-wild card bid, even if these rumors turn out to be true.