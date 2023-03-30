The Australian started his adventure with KTM well last weekend in Portugal, with a fourth place in the Sprint and a seventh place in the Grand Prix, putting aside what looked like a difficult winter for the Austrian manufacturer.

Miller is looking to become the first rider since Loris Capirossi to have won races for three different manufacturers, having already done so with Honda in 2016 and with Ducati in 2021 and 2022.

The Australian would become just the fifth rider in history to achieve this feat, but speaking ahead of this weekend’s Argentine Grand Prix, he believes the general surprise at his strong debut for KTM in Portugal shows that people are putting still in doubt about his talent, even after so many years in MotoGP.

“I don’t know what it is, I think people still think I’ve had luck at this job in some way, because I get questioned more than anyone else on this grill,” said Miller, who has been the subject of much criticism in the over the years, since he moved up to MotoGP directly from Moto3 in 2015.

“Proving so many people wrong again has been fantastic. It gives me a little extra strength and I think the front runners, as well as everyone else, were surprised to see me there.”

“It gives me an awesome sense of accomplishment to already be there with the KTM and challenge these guys, proving so many people wrong, it’s just amazing.”

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked why he believes his talent is questioned more than anyone else’s, Miller added, “If I knew what the problem was, I’d fix it.”

“I don’t think it’s being Australian, because Stoner is also from Australia, and there have been a long line of Australian champions.”

“But one way or another I’m constantly being questioned, and throughout my career we’ve always been able to prove people wrong, whether it was a question of moving directly from Moto3, or people saying that I would be gone within a year: and here I am, eight or nine years later, still running.”

“I was an official Ducati rider, they told me I would never win with those colors and I managed to do it. And I won with a less powerful Honda, the first time it happened to me”.

“But doubts come over me just the same. It’s always nice and that’s all, the feeling of being able to prove people wrong and being able to do it for yourself is fantastic.”