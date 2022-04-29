Francis Bagnaia ended with the third time on Friday of free practice for the Spanish GP, the sixth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, scheduled for this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, in Andalusia. After having closed with the thirteenth time a round of PL1 held in dry track conditions (but still wet in some places after the rain that fell yesterday evening), the driver of the Ducati Lenovo Team was quick right away in this afternoon’s session. Fai from the first minutes of PL2 Bagnaia improved his pace, up to obtain the third best time (1: 37.762) with soft rubber, closing at 212 thousandths from the first time of Fabio Quartararo. Jack Miller instead he finished the first day in Jerez de la Frontera in tenth position. The Australian driver, already tenth after PL1, in PL2 improved his best time in the morning by almost a second, confirming himself in the top ten of today’s combined standings.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (1: 37.762): “It was a positive first day, during which we mainly worked on the race pace. Right from the start, the sensations on the bike were good and we were able to count on a good setup base. With the data collected today we will try to improve the strategy of engine brake, which was the only point on which we struggled a little. Having finished the first day in the top ten is positive, but tomorrow we will try to improve even more“.

Tomorrow morning the MotoGP riders will be back on track at 9:55 for PL3, while qualifying for the Spanish GP will be held from 14:10, after PL4.