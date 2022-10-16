Pecco Bagnaia is the new leader of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. Thanks to his third place in the Australian GP, ​​held this afternoon on the Phillip Island circuit, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider has succeeded in his comeback, making a feat that has never been achieved in the top class . In fact, Bagnaia was 91 points behind after the German GP at Sachsenring and now, after eight races, he is the new leader of the World Championship with a 14-point advantage over Quartararo. Starting with the third time, Pecco took the lead on the fifteenth lap and remained in the lead until the last lap, when he was passed by Marquez and Rins, who then won the GP. With today’s third place, Bagnaia brings the podiums obtained this season to nine.

For Jack Miller the home race instead had an unfortunate ending. Starting with the eighth time, the Australian driver managed to climb up to the group fighting for the third position but during the ninth lap, while he was in fifth place, he was hit by Alex Marquez and both crashed. The accident did not leave any physical consequences for Miller, who was forced to retire but still remains fifth in the overall standings, 54 points behind his teammate. Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team rider, wins the Rookie of the Year title thanks to the fourth place obtained today. The Ducati Lenovo Team, on the other hand, is one step away from winning the title of best team in the premier class for the second consecutive year: the Italian team is in fact first, with an advantage of 84 points over the second, in the ranking reserved for teams when there are two missing. races at the end of the championship.

First of all I want to apologise to Jack and all his team again. I made a mistake and I couldn’t do anything to avoid the crash. It’s a pity to have lost the opportunity to do a good race today. Now let’s think ahead to Malaysia! 💪🏼

–# AM73 – Alex Márquez (@ alexmarquez73) October 16, 2022

Jack Miller: “Unfortunately it was an unlucky day. I was able to reassemble quite quickly: we had made some changes to the bike compared to yesterday and I felt really comfortable but at Turn 4, my corner, I was hit by Alex Marquez and I crashed. These are things that can happen in the race. Then Alex came to me, he explained what had happened to him, and I accepted his apology. I’m just sorry I wasn’t able to do something more for all of my fans who came here to see me today. It was still an incredible weekend and I am delighted to be back in Phillip Island. The positive side is that both Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro didn’t score many points today, so we can still aim for third place in the championship.“.

Francesco Bagnaia: “I am satisfied with today’s third place, but the most important thing is that we are finally now first in the championship. I only regret not being able to win because I really did my best. In the first laps I tried to manage tire wear well, but towards the end I no longer had the same pace and I was still struggling with the front. When I saw that Quartararo was OUT, I changed my approach and just tried to make an intelligent race, avoiding unnecessary risks, to try to take advantage of the situation. The next GP will be held in Malaysia, a track where we are usually fast, so there are all the conditions to do well there too.“.