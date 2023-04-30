Jack Miller was one of the great protagonists of the Jerez de la Frontera weekend. The Australian rider was able to make his mark on the KTM for the first time, conquering the bottom step both in the Sprint and in Sunday’s long race. Results that brought him up to fourth place in the world championship standings, but which above all certified how quickly he adapted to the Austrian bike.

Many had criticized his choice to marry KTM, considering it a step backwards compared to the Ducati that had dominated far and wide in 2022. However, today “Thriller” has also managed to battle on an equal footing with world champion Pecco Bagnaia and with Jorge Martin. A picture that makes him particularly satisfied with his Andalusian weekend.

“It was a good battle in general, not just with Pecco. They made him return the position and I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but I didn’t expect it. Even with Martin and with Binder we made some tussle, so it was a really great race. Very long, with two starts once again, but I hope you enjoyed it. I’m satisfied with the work we did this weekend, because getting on the podium twice isn’t bad at all.” , Miller said to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked how far away the RC16 is from catching the Ducati in terms of performance, he added: “We’re getting there. We’ve only done four races, but we’re getting closer and closer. In the future we’ll also have difficult days, as happens for every manufacturer, but the KTM guys are working really hard. If we can keep that attitude, if we don’t already have it now, we’ll soon have the best bike.”

Finally, Jack returned to a topic he had already touched upon briefly, namely the penalty that was given to Pecco Bagnaia for a slight contact between the two at turn 6, with the marshals who warned the Ducati rider to return the position. Sanction which in any case did not prevent the Ducati rider from recovering and going on to win the race.

“In my opinion, when I rounded the corner I seemed to be close to the white line and there wasn’t much space, so Pecco had to force his entry a bit. Maybe he had a small block and had to go towards the It’s on the inside, but I wasn’t expecting that and there was light contact. I was lucky to see his tire just before he hit me.”

“If he hadn’t taken a penalty I wouldn’t have complained. We just asked for consistency for the penalties: the important thing is that he wasn’t penalized today and then next Sunday another one gets away with it,” he concluded.

