Jack Miller is only 28 years old, making him the ninth oldest rider in MotoGP, but the fifth most experienced in the category. After riding Honda and Ducati bikes for satellite teams, he spent two seasons in the factory Ducati colors before moving to KTM this year. The Australian, who could become the first MotoGP rider to win under three different brands, is feeling more complete than ever.

“I feel like I’m getting better,” Miller told the Official MotoGP Podcast. “I know what to expect, I’m not so agitated or stressed anymore. Of course I still take the job just as seriously, but with experience and the time you spend doing it, you get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”

“Even after a five-week break like this summer, I know what I’m getting into, while when I was younger I would have been more stressed, wondering what was going to happen, what the sensations on my bike would be like and just the confidence in my ability of riding the bike, where I am on the bike and how I feel about it.”

When he was younger, Jack Miller experienced some difficult moments that shaped his character and allowed him to progress. One lesson he will remember in particular was the crash he caused with then teammate Cal Crutchlow at the 2015 British GP, during his first season in MotoGP and when coming straight from Moto3. That mistake helped him better measure his risk-taking in racing.

Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Team, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team, Danilo Petrucci, Prama Photo by: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

“I know what Cal could have achieved that day and I feel really bad for taking it away from him. With a wet British Grand Prix, we know how good Cal was and is in the rain. I felt good, but I was young and raced the my risks. It’s one of those things that you can’t cancel. As soon as I braked, I knew what was going to happen. I came back too fast, Lorenzo was in front and I thought about trying on the inside, but unfortunately Cal was there. I did my best better to stop, but it’s something I’ll never forget,” he says.

“I’ve probably said that already, but I tried to start again and the bike wouldn’t start, so I had to walk along the fence and people were throwing bottles at the gate, it just wouldn’t stop. I was wondering how I was going to escape! He told me taught me a lot in terms of race management and so on. It hasn’t been an easy year with the Honda Open, on the back straight at Silverstone I was overtaken by three bikes. It was frustrating, I wanted to get back to the front straight away, in full confidence, and the It got out of hand, but it was a big, big lesson for me, the kind of thing that makes you take a step back and really understand,” she reveals.

An outspoken personality

The experience gained over the years has allowed Jack Miller to assert his character. Today he expresses his opinion of him without the slightest scruple, while remaining open to criticism: “he is linked to the knowledge of his own role and position. I’m in a phase where he doesn’t interest me”.

“I have my opinion and if they ask me, I answer. If you like it, fine; if you don’t like it, it’s your problem, not mine. I have no shell left. You ask me questions and I tell you what I see “And if it doesn’t fit, tell me what’s wrong and I’ll take it into account. But it also has to do with experience. I feel very complete about my career.”

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller’s outspokenness and humor have made him a fan favorite. The Australian is moved by his popularity when he goes to meet them: “In recent years I have felt appreciated by the fans. I learned that you can be yourself and that people appreciate the character, and basically that’s who I am too I’m an idiot, a bit of a clown, but I’m real and I give my time. I think people have noticed.”

“It’s good to hear that, because I remember being one of those fans who followed people like Rossi and got picked on!” Miller added. “I think that’s the coolest thing, to be able to inspire young people and, let’s say, inspire the next generation and show them that you don’t have to be a robot to be successful, you can also be a beautiful person.”