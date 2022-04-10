For the fourth race out of four, the first Ducati at the finish is not one of the factory team. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer celebrates its second victory of the season, as in Qatar getting on the top step of the podium was Enea Bastianini, which has a Ducati 2021, the GP-21 with which at the end of the championship Francesco Bagnaia has taken four victories in the last six races. Jack Miller, as happened in Indonesia, preceded today his boxmate already certain of a contract renewal valid until 2024. On the beloved Circuit of the Americas the Australian driver won the first podium of his season, 16 points that brought him in seventh position at 31 points, 30 less than the leader of the World Championship, Enea Bastianini.

To the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP Jack Miller also pointed out that the Ducati GP-22 has nothing to envy to its ‘previous sister’. “Ducati 2022 slower than 2021? But no. Bastianini simply weighs 10 kilos less than me and he has the perfect body, he doesn’t have broad shoulders like me, I lean too far from the bike. We will reach GP-21 levels in a few races, it’s just a matter of time. I don’t complain about what I have “, Miller responded with great frankness without using Bastianini’s lower weight as an excuse, but as a simple fact to keep in mind when wondering why the Gresini rider was the fastest today at the speed trap.