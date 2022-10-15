Pecco Bagnaia he will start from the front row, for the eleventh time this season, in the Australian GP scheduled for tomorrow at Phillip Island. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider in fact set the third best time in qualifying this afternoon, lapping in 1: 27.953. His teammate Jack Miller, to which turn 4 of Phillip Island was named this morning, which now bears the name of “Miller Corner”, will instead start from the third row. Sixth after FP3 this morning, the Australian rider in fact set the eighth fastest time in Q2 with a time of 1: 28.116. In the third to last Grand Prix of the 2022 season it will be the Desmosedici GP of Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) starting from pole position, the fourteenth obtained this year by Ducati in MotoGP. The Spaniard was the author of a formidable lap that also set the new circuit record in 1: 27.767.

Jack Miller: “For the third time in a row we will start from the third row in the race and, in the last two, we fought for the victory, so the goal will be to be able to do it again tomorrow. My Desmosedici GP here at Phillip Island is working well and the sensations are positive. Today we managed to make big steps forward compared to yesterday, but we still have to fix some aspects to try to make the bike turn better: if we succeed, as I believe, I am sure that we will have a good chance of fighting for the victory. Racing the home Grand Prix is ​​always very exciting and I can’t wait to race in front of all my fans!“

Francesco Bagnaia: “The goal of today’s qualifying was the front row, so I’m happy with the result. During FP4 we managed to take a good step forward: at the beginning of the session I didn’t have a great feeling with the bike but from the second exit we managed to improve some aspects that allowed me to be fast also in Q2. Tomorrow I foresee a group race: we will have to manage the tires well, especially at the beginning, and then start pushing when the opportunity presents itself. We have a good pace and I think I have the potential to fight for the win “.