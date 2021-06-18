After the third podium of the season, arrived in Catalonia, Jack Miller has further strengthened its ranking, reaching the third position and moving to -25 by the leader Fabio Quartararo. A result far from obvious, after the first 3 GPs of 2021, which saw him twelfth in the world championship at -47 from the transalpine. After having snatched the renewal of the contract in the official Ducati team, the Australian aims to give continuity to the recent series of placings, starting from the appointment in Germany. To the Sachsenring Miller did not go beyond sixth place in MotoGP (2019) in five appearances, but can boast a success in Moto3 in 2014 and it is precisely on the German track that he made his debut in 125 in 2011. The 26-year-old from Townsville was among the protagonists of the press conference on Thursday.

Relationship with Sachsenring. “For me it is a special track, here I did one of my best races, winning in Moto3. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in MotoGP. The track is fun and has unique characteristics, while other tracks are quite similar. Here in 2019 I fought for fourth place and I can’t wait to experience this circuit with the 2021 package, because it is much better and it could surprise us. “

Penalty. “This is how things are. When Quartararo’s suit opened, a decision had to be made. It took them three hours, but it’s still Race Direction and there’s little to say. “

The activity of the Race Direction. “In the end, no one loves the referee, in any sport, but it is fundamental. Race Direction is essential. The 1 ″ rule has been around for three years, Nakagami took a long lap penalty for it. But if you go to a Safety Commission meeting, you understand what they are talking about and what they are discussing. We drivers also wanted these rules, otherwise you go wider and wider and the circuit becomes less and less safe. Rules are rules, nobody loves the referee and we can all do better. But someone has to play the bad guy. “