Jack Miller believes that the fact that the MotoGP calendar continues to undergo changes is becoming “an old story”.

The 2024 MotoGP World Championship was supposed to consist of 22 events, but already before the start of the season there were changes.

Argentina, scheduled for the third round, was canceled due to a lack of funding from the new government, while floods that hit the country forced the Kazakhstan Grand Prix to be postponed from its scheduled date of June 16.

The cancellation of the Indian Grand Prix in recent weeks then led to Kazakhstan being moved from 20 to 22 September, marking the third major change to the 2024 calendar.

For Miller – who is now certain not to remain with KTM in 2025 – these inconveniences do not affect his preparation much, but the Australian rider believes that these constant changes do not do the championship any good.

The 2024 Indian Grand Prix was removed from the calendar in May. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m just trying to take it one race at a time,” he said. “That’s all we can do. If I had been further ahead in points, then maybe I would have wanted one more race or one less, I don’t know.”

“It’s hard to say from my position, but at the moment it hasn’t affected me that much. At the beginning of the year you set a plan for the Grands Prix and train for it, but that hasn’t been the case only this year “.

“In recent years the calendar has always been upset, so it’s becoming an old story. Both for us as drivers and, I think, also for the fans. X number of Grands Prix are expected and then two or three are eliminated from the championship So, fingers crossed for the end of this story, but we’ll wait and see.”

The postponement of the Kazakhstan GP meant a three-week gap between the Italian GP and next weekend’s Dutch GP. MotoGP will now have a “back to back”, before a second three-week break between the German and British GPs.

Last year the Kazakhstan GP had already been canceled because the circuit was not ready, while the 2022 calendar should have included the Finnish GP, originally scheduled for 2020, but then definitively cancelled. In 2020 and 2021, the calendar was repeatedly changed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.