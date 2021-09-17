Uncertain weather and mixed track conditions characterized the first day of free practice of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP, scheduled for this Sunday at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. After a dry start, the MotoGP riders had to face the final minutes of this morning’s PL1 in the rain which, in the afternoon, started falling again just a few moments before the PL2 session, which was held completely in wet track conditions. .

At the end of Friday, the combined ranking of times remains unchanged compared to the morning with Pecco Bagnaia in third position, followed by Jack Miller, fourth. The Italian rider, fresh winner of the Aragon GP last week, immediately found himself at ease on his home track with his Desmosedici GP, also proving to be fast even in the wet, and finished PL2 with the second best. time behind Johann Zarco’s Ducati (Pramac Racing Team), ahead of team mate Miller (3rd). The Australian rider, fourth overall, also closed his first day at Misano with excellent sensations both in the dry and in the wet, making him confident in view of tomorrow afternoon’s qualifying session.

Jack Miller (4th, 1: 32.859): “Today we were able to ride with different track conditions and I am very satisfied, because both in the dry and in the wet we managed to have a good pace right away. This morning I expected to find a slow track after the rain that fell Wednesday night and which brought sand, but we were very fast right away, managing to set a great time with the medium tire in PL1. I was hoping to be able to do a long run in the dry this afternoon but it wasn’t possible, but I still enjoyed it in the wet. Now we just have to keep working like this. We know where we can still improve, therefore I am confident for tomorrow’s qualifying“.