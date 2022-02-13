234 total laps spread over three days, but never a real attack at the time. Jack Miller closes the pre-season tests of MotoGP in Mandalika in 18th place in the combined, but the sensations at the end of the hard and hot Indonesian trip encourage him in view of the first race of 2022 in three weeks in Qatar.

“It was a rather demanding three days of testing because we really had a lot of things to trybut we were able to complete much of our program and collect a lot of data that engineers can now work on – commented the Australian from Ducati – I really like the new track and it reminds me a little of the track in Argentina. Unfortunately the rain that fell in some moments and the construction site nearby made the asphalt rather dirty and we had to be careful not to go out of the lines, but this allowed us to work also in a Qatar perspective, where we will certainly find similar conditions due to the sand. . I am satisfied and ready to hit the track for the first race of the year ”.