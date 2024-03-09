The second test session was shortened from one hour to 45 minutes and it was decided that it would not count towards direct access to Q2, following a vote among the drivers induced when rain began to fall heavily on the Qatari circuit.

Although some were initially worried about racing, as the circuit was wet during the Moto2 class session, conditions improved enough for the MotoGP riders to complete the session without any major problems.

Due to this change to the programme, it will be the last free practice session this morning that will designate the ten drivers who will have access to Q2 before the start of qualifying.

Miller was among the riders who suffered from poor visibility while riding in a group during FP2, as the bikes kicked up very dirty water from the still wet asphalt.

However, he felt the conditions were still quite suitable for a time attack, which made him question the decision to change the weekend's schedule.

“It was wet,” he said. “The conditions were those. We should have done a P2. Continuing to change the rules, change the strategy and change the whole weekend is a joke.”

“It wasn't necessary. At the end of the day we are drivers. We are paid to race according to the conditions, not to complain every time it rains or it's windy. I understand the things that can ruin the race. But when it comes to driving according to the conditions are different.”

“We all walk around with tinted visors. A completely tinted visor in the night. Rain is rain, it was wet everywhere. You could see where the line had formed, it wasn't a problem.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez led in the second round, on a positive day for the Spaniard aboard the Gresini Racing Ducati, who preceded Augusto Fernandez by just under three tenths.

Marquez revealed he wanted Friday's second round to decide who automatically advances to Q2, highlighting how Lusail's long escape routes provide an extra degree of safety for riders.

“We had a meeting and we voted,” Marquez said. “I voted to maintain the program because in my opinion, if we are allowed to go out on the track, it is because it is safe. If it is safe we ​​can do a time attack. So, if tomorrow we do the tests, then the qualifications and then the Sprint, It's even worse.”

“On this track the escape routes are very wide. If it's more or less slippery you just need to adapt with your speed. In the end they voted and I respect their decision, but I didn't agree.”

However, not all drivers on the grid felt the conditions were safe enough to attempt a time attack. For example, reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia explained that visibility was very limited when he was behind another motorbike.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The fact is that if you're behind someone, and I was there for three laps, you don't see anything anymore,” explained Bagnaia. “So if you're behind 10 bikes, I think it's going to be a big problem.”

“Either we put 15 tear-offs on the visor, like in motocross, or it can become a problem. So it's something we will have to talk about in the Safety Commission,” he said of the possibility of having to ride again in these conditions.

Aleix Espargaro, who has always been a proponent of safety in MotoGP, felt that Friday night's conditions were better than he had anticipated, saying he would have felt safe racing on a wet track.

“I expected worse, but it's not that bad,” said the Aprilia rider. “In some places it is difficult to understand whether there is a lot of water on the track or not. But there are other tracks where the asphalt is also very dark, where it is difficult to understand. So, no problem. Let's hope it doesn't rain anymore in the desert , but if it rains again we can run here.”